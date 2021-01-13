WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.
Indicted were:
• David Tressler III, 38, Delta, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Delta's Washington Street on Jan. 3 and inflicted, or attempted to inflict, physical harm upon a family or household member.
• Kaleb Herold, 20, Napoleon, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 29 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Eric Makula, 28, Delta, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 17 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Michael Turner, 51, Cuyahoga Falls, for two counts of OVI, each a first-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; assault, a fourth-degree felony; and tampering with evidence. The charges allege that on Jan. 6 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, resisted arrest by a law enforcement officer, assaulted a peace officer and attempted to destroy or conceal evidence related to the case.
• Shae Carter, 29, Swanton, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Espinosa, 22, Toledo, for OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 8 he operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, transported a loaded handgun and possessed cocaine.
• Michael Kowalis, 47, Cecil, for inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of falsification, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused the evacuation of a public place in July and made false statements to authorities.
• Devin Leitner, 22, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (clonazolam), a fifth-degree felony.
• Rhoda Miller, 53, Wauseon, for forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 21 she forged a check and used deception to take more than $7,500 from the owner.
• Dylan Woody, 37, Erie, Mich., for possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony.
