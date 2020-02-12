Fulton grand jury
WAUSEON — Nine people were indicted on Monday by the Fulton County grand jury. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, those indicted were:
• Miracle Hill, 26, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine. On Aug. 2, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine.
• Tyvell Banks, 25, Toledo, for trafficking in cocaine. On Aug. 5, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell cocaine.
• Kaela Ickes, 29, Bryan, for theft and aggravated possession of drugs. On Jan. 17, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine and stole property from a Wauseon business.
• John Beach, 25, Fayette, for domestic violence. On Jan. 17, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Christopher Stein, 39, Columbus, for theft of drugs, burglary, breaking and entering, theft from a person in a protected class and safecracking. On Nov. 24, 2019, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly stole a dangerous drug and other items from an elderly person. He also allegedly entered or tampered with a safe, strongbox or vault.
• Christopher Blanton, 20, Wauseon, for trafficking in marijuana and corrupting another with drugs. On Nov. 1, 2019, he allegedly sold or offered to sell marijuana in the vicinity of a juvenile. He also allegedly furnished a controlled substance to a juvenile.
• Eric Coopman, 45, Wauseon, for domestic violence. On Jan. 31, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Andy Smart, 19, Swanton, for domestic violence. On Feb. 3, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member.
• Pedro Perez, 32, Wauseon, for vandalism. On Feb. 2, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to property owned by a governmental entity.
