WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.

Among those indicted were:

• Quenjuana Wells, 37, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Isaac Corbin, 42, Indianapolis, Ind., each for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. They allegedly facilitated a fraud involving a security of the United States and participated in a criminal enterprise.

• Michael Harrison, 39, Wauseon, for possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony.

• Justin Schwable, 34, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man on March 26.

• Shawn Maney, 34, Archbold, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member, having been convicted twice previously of domestic violence.

• Macario Cuevas, 50, Delta, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man on April 12.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments