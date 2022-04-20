WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against 10 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.
Among those indicted were:
• Quenjuana Wells, 37, Indianapolis, Ind.; and Isaac Corbin, 42, Indianapolis, Ind., each for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. They allegedly facilitated a fraud involving a security of the United States and participated in a criminal enterprise.
• Michael Harrison, 39, Wauseon, for possession of hashish, a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Schwable, 34, Napoleon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man on March 26.
• Shawn Maney, 34, Archbold, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member, having been convicted twice previously of domestic violence.
• Macario Cuevas, 50, Delta, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another man on April 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.