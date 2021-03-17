WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments here against 14 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.
Indicted were:
• David Daugherty, 40, West Unity, for aggravated vehicular assault, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that he operated a motor vehicle on Sept. 18 while under the influence or alcohol and/or drugs, causing a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20A that seriously injured himself and the other driver.
• Larry Frost, 47, Toledo, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony.
• Matthew Perkins, 34, Delta, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence two times.
• Leopold Saurez III, 42, Wauseon, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 10 and caused a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance.
• James Spells II, 25, Indianapolis, Ind., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that he failed to stop his vehicle as signaled to do so by a law enforcement officer and possessed stolen property.
• Dylan Woody, 37, Toledo, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to mislead a public official engaged in an investigation on Feb. 8.
• Ricky Babcock, 57, Bettsville, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (hydrocodone), a fourth-degree felony.
• Darrin Bailey, 45, Swanton, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a family or a household member, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Edwin Andrews, 64, Wauseon, for selling a dangerous drug at retail (tizanidine hydrochloride), a fourth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs (hydrocodone), a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
• Taylor Baumgartner, 27, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he violated the terms of a protection order on March 10.
• William Holcomb, 33, Delta, for theft and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole more than $1,000 in cash and forged two checks on Aug. 26.
• Mathias Petersen, 24, Archbold, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on Feb. 13.
• Matthew Smith, 25, Fayette, for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.
