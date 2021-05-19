WAUSEON — In addition to charging an Archbold teen on two attempted murder charges (see related story), a Fulton County grand jury here has indicted 11 other persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.
Indicted were:
• Augustine Chapa, 33, Wauseon, for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on April 16 he trespassed in an occupied structure, stole a firearm and operated a vehicle without the owner's consent.
• Jared Baumgartner, 25, Wauseon, for escape, a third-degree felony; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on April 23 he broke detention by cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.
• Charles Coffelt, 29, Wauseon, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation on May 10.
• Nicolas Gilliland, 18, Archbold, for burglary, third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on April 19 he trespassed in an occupied structure.
• Nikia McCall Jr., 28, Wauseon, for abduction, a third-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 9 he trespassed in an occupied structure, threatened a female victim, restrained her liberty and tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency.
• Mohamed Alasal, 18, Kendallville, Ind., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Barbara Gerken, 56, Lyons, for two counts of OVI, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Shed Smith, 40, Toledo, for falsification to obtain a concealed handgun license, a fourth-degree felony.
• Dylan Hall, 25, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Israel Rueda, 25, Chicago, Ill., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Isaiah Solomon, 22, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
