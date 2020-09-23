WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against eight persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.
Indicted were:
• Augustine Chapa, 33, Wauseon, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he caused physical harm to a family or household member.
• Zachary McCague, 27, Wauseon, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 11 he failed to comply with an order or signal to bring his vehicle to a stop, causing a substantial risk to persons or property.
• Corey Pate, 30, Adrian, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 25 he failed to comply with an order or signal to bring his vehicle to a stop, causing a substantial risk to persons or property. He allegedly also was found in possession of methamphetamine.
• Robert Davenport Jr., 60, Delta, for three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed child pornography on Feb. 17.
• Earl Hartman, 46, Wauseon, for domestic violence and disrupting public services, each a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 22 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member and impaired the ability of emergency personnel to respond to the incident.
• Christopher Maney, 50, Wauseon, for receiving stolen property and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 11 he allegedly stole a motor vehicle and operated it while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
• Antonio Washington, 40, South Bend, Ind., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he transported a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle on Aug. 22.
• Demetrius Ingram, 28, Toledo, for attempted pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted illegal use of a minor or impaired person in a nudity-oriented material or performance, a first-degree misdemeanor. On May 26, he allegedly attempted to view obscene material showing a minor in a state of nudity.
