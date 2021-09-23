WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.

Indicted were:

• Jessie De La Garza, 31, Fayette, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; burglary, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated trespass, a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed into an occupied structure at 16506 Ohio 108, Fayette, on Sept. 6 while possessing a deadly weapon. He also caused damaged to property and attempted to alter evidence.

• Tomas Ramos III, 34, Wauseon, for two counts of aggravated robbery, each a first-degree felony; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of robbery, third- and second-degree felonies. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to another person with a deadline weapon on Sept 9.

• Shae Carter, 30, Swanton, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

• Ralph Delacruz, 58, Delta, for failure to register as a sexually oriented offender, a fourth-degree felony.

• Charles Gbur Jr., 59, Maumee, for OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

• Juan Hernandez, 32, Wauseon, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony.

• Amber Barnett, 20, Wauseon, for obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

• Augustine Chapa, 34, Wauseon, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Avery Gibson, 28, Toledo, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Logan Keefer, 30, Fayette, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Terry Murphy, 33, Morenci, Mich., for possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

• Jesse Whitehead, 31, Archbold, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

