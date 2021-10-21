WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.

Indicted were:

• Fredrick Buczko, 61, Oregon, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; criminal damaging or endangering, a second-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic violence, first- and fourth-degree misdemeanors. The indictment alleges that on Sept. 19 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a male with a weapon or dangerous ordnance. He also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a female household member.

• Scott Burris II, 31, Archbold, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; assault, a first-degree misdemeanor; aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 27 he caused serious physical harm to a female household member, restrained her liberty and prevented law enforcement from responding to an emergency.

• R.B. Davenport, 60, Kalamazoo, Mich., for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Oct. 13 he operated a vehicle while under the influence, attempted to conceal evidence and possessed amphetamine and heroin.

• Ronnie Denudt, 60, Blissfield, Mich., for burglary, a third-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure on Wauseon’s Cole Street on Sept. 23.

• Anthony Papa, 27, Toledo, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of criminal damaging, each a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly failed to stop for a law enforcement officer on Oct. 9 when signaled to do so, possessed stolen property and damaged property belonging to two other persons.

• Joseph Brinkley, 34, 534 Degler St., Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 22 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Zachery Brobst, 25, Napoleon, for grand theft and receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 between Sept. 14-16 and possessed stolen property.

• Craig Canfield, 47, Fayette, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of receiving stolen property, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that he trespassed in an unoccupied structure on Fulton County Road M near Fayette, stole a motor vehicle and possessed stolen property.

• Daniel Lane Jr., 33, Wauseon, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; three counts of domestic violence, second- and fourth-degree misdemeanors; and criminal damaging, a second-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly caused physical harm to a female household member on Sept. 24 and prevented law enforcement from responding to an emergency.

• Donald Tackett, 49, Deshler, for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Ari Sobel, 28, Beachwood, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

• Daniel McPherson-Monley, 24, Toledo, for forgery and theft, each a fifth-degree felony.

