WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against six persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office.

Indicted were:

• David Dominique, 50, Wauseon, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he tampered with evidence in a criminal investigation on Oct. 29.

• Lavon Herschberger, 46, Wauseon, for aggravated theft, a third-degree felony. He allegedly stole property valued at between $150,000-$750,000 from May 12, 2010 to Oct. 23.

• Tyler Smith, 44, Wauseon, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide written notice of his change of address to the county sheriff's office as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

• Richard Tyson, 43, Wauseon, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to provide written notice of his change of address to the county sheriff's office as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

• Nathan Whitehead, 31, Pettisville, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly violated a protection order on Nov. 1 after having been convicted of that offense.

• Rodney Williams, 45, Camden, N.J., for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments