WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman’s office.
Included among the indictments were:
• Dylan Hoy-Abrigo, 18, Delta, for four counts of aggravated arson, first- and second-degree felonies. The indictment alleges that on Feb. 27 he created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another person and to an occupied structure on Delta’s Glenwood Avenue.
• Vann Pryor, 66, Toledo, for two counts of aggravated burglary, each a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Feb. 14 he broke into an occupied residence on Wauseon’s Elm Street; caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person with a firearm; and possessed a firearm after having been convicted of a felony offense.
• Brandon Gibson, 23, West Unity, for burglary, a second-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on March 16 he failed to stop for a law enforcement officer when instructed to do so and also trespassed in an occupied structure on Wauseon’s Sycamore Street.
• Stacey Manness, 35, Wauseon, for attempted burglary, a third-degree felony; and attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to trespass in an occupied structure on Feb. 27.
• John Reeb, 39, Archbold, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed an occupied structure on Archbold’s Mechanic Street on Feb. 12.
• Amanda Wilhelm, 35, Napoleon, for misuse of credit cards and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. From Dec. 11-23, she allegedly used a credit card unlawfully to obtain more than $1,000 of property and stole more than $1,000 in cash.
