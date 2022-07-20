WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has indicted three men on charges in unrelated incidents involving violence, including one for attempted murder.
WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has indicted three men on charges in unrelated incidents involving violence, including one for attempted murder.
Ballerd Vinson, 21, Pettisville, is charged with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of domestic violence, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to court documents, the indictment alleges that on July 9 he attempted to cause the death of a female adult household member who was pregnant at the time.
A warrant was issued Monday for Vinson's arrest as he was not in custody. A court document noted that the Fulton County Prosecutor's Office asked for the warrant because Vinson "cut off his ankle monitor."
This had followed his release from custody on a personal-recognizance bond with GPS monitoring after he made an initial appearance in court last week. He was subsequently indicted Monday while a motion to revoke his personal-recognizance bond has been filed by the prosecutor's office.
Also indicted were:
• Jose Luna, 18, Archbold, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; public indecency, a fourth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. The felonious assault charge alleges that on July 7 he caused serious physical harm to one peace officer and physical harm to a second peace officer. he also allegedly exposed his private parts in public on the same date and obstructed a public official.
• Wesley Wiechers, 31, Liberty Center, for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor; and assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on June 12 he trespassed in an occupied structure at 634 N. Shoop Ave. in Wauseon where he "inflicted, or attempted or threatened to inflict physical harm on another person."
• Kevin Demeter, 36, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
In all nine persons were indicted by the same grand jury.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.