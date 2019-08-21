WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury indicted 20 people recently. Indicted were:
• Charles Osburn III, 19, Stryker, for possession of fentanyl. The charge alleges that Osburn possessed the substance on or about May 31.
• Justin Humphrey-Gainor, 37, Delta, on one count each of assault, escape, resisting arrest and criminal damaging or endangering. Authorities allege that on or about July 22, Humphrey-Gainor resisted arrest and caused physical harm to a law enforcement officer. Authorities further allege that he caused “substantial risk of physical harm to property,” and fled from a police officer while detained for committing a felony.
• Aaron Lakia, 34, Loves Park, Ill., on three counts of failure to provide notice of a change of address. Authorities allege that on three instances Lakia, having been a convicted sex offender, failed to provide written notices of changes of residence and employment addresses to the sheriff’s office.
• Annita Schroeder, 24, Delta, for aggravated possession of drugs. The charge alleges that Schroeder possessed methamphetamine on or about March 24.
• Zachary Tipton, 39, Lyons, for aggravated possession of drugs. The charge alleges that Tipton possessed methamphetamine on or about March 24.
• Jason Allwood, 48, Delta, for possession of cocaine. The charge alleges that Allwood possessed cocaine on or about June 14.
• Bobbie Spilker, 42, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs. The charge alleges that Spilker possessed fentanyl on or about June 11.
• Jonathan Boesger, 25, Fayette, on two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and two counts of OVI. Authorities allege that on or about Aug. 11, Boesger drove while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and while transporting a loaded handgun in the vehicle.
• Gary Hollstein Jr., 46, Toledo, on one count of identity fraud and one count of forgery. Authorities allege that Hollstein represented himself using another’s personal identifying information on or about May 25.
• Rickey Hall, 44, Wauseon, on four counts of OVI. The charges allege that Hall drove while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on or about Aug. 10.
• Josephine Dudderar, 37, Oregon, on 14 counts of forgery and two counts of theft. Authorities allege that from November 2017, to June 24, 2018, Dudderar stole coins and blank checks, and forged the blank checks.
• Jessica Burrell, 25, Detroit, on one count of theft, one count of robbery, one count of endangering children and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Authorities allege that on or about Aug. 13, Burrell stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. Authorities further allege that in doing so, Burrell inflicted physical harm on another, and that she then failed to stop her vehicle for police.
• Shanel Webster, 25, Detroit, Mich., on one count of theft and one count of resisting arrest. The charges allege that on or about Aug. 13, Webster resisted arrest after stealing property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500.
• Dayzjnae Moore, 26, Detroit, on one count of theft and one count of obstructing official business. The charges allege that on or about Aug. 13, Moore stole property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500, and obstructed the performance of a public official’s lawful duties.
• Otis King, 66, Toledo, for possession of cocaine. The charge alleges that King possessed cocaine on or about July 7.
• Kenneth Calandra, 60, Bryan, for possession of cocaine. The charge alleges that Calandra possessed cocaine on or about July 7.
• David Zaleski, 54, Bryan, for possession of cocaine. The charge alleges that Zaleski possessed cocaine on or about July 7.
• Jaymon Dunn, 21, Toledo, on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of trafficking in cocaine. Authorities allege that Dunn possessed cocaine and transported it for sale on or about July 11.
• Asia Valdez, 22, Toledo, on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of trafficking in cocaine. Authorities allege that Valdez possessed cocaine and transported it for sale on or about July 11.
• Tyreece Williams, 41, Toledo, for possession of cocaine. The charge alleges he possessed cocaine on or about June 29.
