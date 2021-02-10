Carousel - crime logo

WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury has returned indictments against eight persons, according to Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office, including two Cleveland residents who led police officers on a stolen vehicle chase last month.

Deztaney Spencer, 21, is charged with failure to comply with the order of or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; while Thorne Carrington, 28, is charged with failure to comply with the order of or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; complicity to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 11 Spencer failed to stop the stolen vehicle she was driving as ordered by a police officer, leading officers on a chase that concluded in Archbold with her apprehension.

She had allegedly crashed into another vehicle on County Road D, driving a Dodge Challenger stolen from Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Archbold.

Carrington also allegedly failed to stop for authorities on County Road D while driving a Dodge Charger stolen in Strongsville, a Cleveland suburb. He was apprehended after crashing into a ditch on County Road D and sustaining injury.

Also indicted were:

• Christopher Carden, 34, Morenci, Mich., for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and two counts of theft, including one fifth-degree felony and one first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly stole property valued at more than $1,000, and participated in an enterprise through a pattern of corrupt activity.

• Daniel Cousino, 26, Swanton, for OVI, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs on Jan. 12, having been convicted of OVI previously.

• Richard Bricker, 57, Wauseon, for violating protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Jan. 11 he violated terms of a protection order issued against hm after previously being convicted of that offense.

• Charles Coffelt, 29, Wauseon, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

• Deshawn McGarry, 23, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (etizolam), a fifth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs (alprazolam), a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Steve Tucker, 50, Archbold, for two counts of aggravated menacing, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; two counts of domestic violence, first- and fourth-degree misdemeanors; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Jan. 16 he caused physical harm to a family or household member and obstructed the performance of a public official's duties. He also allegedly resisted arrest and caused physical harm to a police officer.

