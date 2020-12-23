WAUSEON — A Fulton County grand jury here has returned indictments against 12 persons, according to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman.
Indicted were:
• Andrew Dombrowski, 33, Fayette, for two counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. The burglary charges allege that on Nov. 17 he trespassed in a structure on Fayette's George Street to commit a criminal offense. He also allegedly violated a protection order on that date.
• Mason Herzog, 19, West Unity, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, each a third-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly disregarded a law enforcement officer's order to stop his vehicle on Nov. 15; caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to another person; and damaged governmental property.
• Heidi Bates, 27, Delta, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 8 she tampered with evidence in an official investigation.
• James Brown, 36, Ney, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Dec. 2 he disregarded a law enforcement officer's order to stop her vehicle, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.
• Jeremiah Johnson, 25, Delta, for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 7 he disregarded a law enforcement officer's order to stop his vehicle, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.
• Ruta Stravinskaite, 37, Schaumburg, Ill., for failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 27 she disregarded a law enforcement officer's order to stop her vehicle, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.
• Zachariah Kline, 32, Delta, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Dec. 6, having been convicted of domestic violence.
• Jessica Wilson, 19, Delta, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly filed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 14 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Brandon Cope, 21, Toledo, for identity fraud and aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly used the personal identification information of another person and possessed the drug etizolam on June 24.
• Gabriel Lopez, 27, Archbold; and Sareen Torres, 22, Montgomery, Ill., each for three counts of theft, one a first-degree felony and two a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly stole and forged checks on May 13.
• Eric Makula, 28, Fayette, for theft from an elderly person, misuse of a credit card and possession of cocaine, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Nov. 20 he stole money from an elderly person, unlawfully used another person's credit card and possessed cocaine.
