WAUSEON — The Fulton County Crime Stoppers program is seeking the public's assistance with a pair of thefts which occurred in Wauseon and Fayette in December.
On Dec. 10, suspect(s) broke into a work van at 07856 Ohio 108, lot 53, Wauseon, and stole a six-gallon Craftsman pancake air compressor, a Masterforce pneumatic brad nailer, a Ryobi pneumatic underlayment nailer, a Craftsman circular saw, an 18-volt Black & Decker cordless drill, a new yellow 25-foot heavy duty extension cord, a tool bag with various hand tools, including hammers, knives, and hand staplers, and a dark green Masterforce tool bag containing various tools.
On or about Dec. 18, suspect(s) entered an attached garage at 26872 Sadie Lane, Fayette, and stole a Dewalt 20-volt, sawzall (model no. CDS380B), a Dewalt 20-volt 3/4-inch drive impact drill, a Dewalt 20-volt 1/2-inch drive drill, a Dewalt 20-volt, 1.5 amp lithium battery, a Dewalt 20-volt, 0.5 amp lithium battery, a Dewalt carrier bag, and a Huskey wrench set.
Total value of these losses is $1,774.
Anyone having any information concerning these crimes that could lead to the arrest and incarceration of the person(s) involved is asked to contact the Fulton County Crime Stopper Hotline. Anyone with information about these crimes or any other felony will be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Calls are confidential and anonymous. The toll free number to call is 800-255-1122.
