• Fulton County
Crime Stopper:
The Fulton County Crime Stopper program is seeking the public's help in solving a case of vandalism.
Sometime between Aug. 23-24, vandalism took place at a newly constructed home located at 05106 Fulton County Road 18-2, Wauseon. Suspects shattered all of the windows and sliding doors in the home, with a total loss worth $8,492.
Anyone with information on this or any other felony will be eligible for a reworard of up to $1,000 cash. The number to call is 800-255-1122. The call is toll free, confidential and anonymous.
