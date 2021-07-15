Fulton County

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Sauder, 61, Archbold, executive, and Patricia Kramer, Grand Rapids, Mich., 60, consultant.

Jay Marr, 41, Delta, road construction, and Jayme Burgoon, 44, Delta, bus driver.

Chandler Sanford, 25, Lyons, self-employed, and Hannah Machacek, 23, Lyons, teacher.

Corey Taft, 30, Delta, tech 3, and Sarah Warner, 29, Delta, assistant supervisor.

Timothy Clymer, 63, Lyons, sales, and Bonnie Marcis, 62, Lyons, self-employed.

Timothy Schieber, 33, Swanton, general laborer, and Dezarae Langwell, 24, Swanton, general laborer.

Common Pleas Court

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township —

West Dr., Wauseon, Dennis Construction, LLC to Nicholas & Jacqueline Savage.

657 W. Elm St., Wauseon, Irvin Frank to Merrill & Nancy Sams II.

770 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Brett Kolb, trustee, to Steven & Kyleigh Marshall.

292 Cherry St, Wauseon, Cynthia Aschliman to Edward & Mable Mendoza.

German Township —

209 Degroff Ave., Archbold, Loi Wai Sang to Justin & Aline Storrer.

104 Sylvanus, Archbold, Byron & Sarah Dickey to Curt & Krystina Bowerman.

905 N. Defiance St., Archbold, Marilyn Kammeyer, successor trustee, to Jared Hite.

9450 SH 66, Archbold, Donald Kolb Jr., to Reynold & Shannon Low.

