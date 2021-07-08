Fulton County

Marriage Licenses

Brody Shock, 22, Archbold, route driver, and Rylee Ruger, 23, Archbold, nurse.

Michael Hallock, 31, Delta, construction project manager, and Rebecca Nease, 35, Delta, mother.

Noah Spicer, 24, Wyoming, Mich., geo-technical engineer, and Mackenzi Stump, 24, Wyoming, Mich., senior marketing analyst.

Jordan Bontrager, 24, Archbold, carpenter, and Sarah Elting, 25, Archbold, nurse.

Timothy Kidd, 25, Wixom, Mich., construction, and Ashley Soles, 21, Wixom, Mich., guest advocate.

Nathan Schroeder, 30, Fayette, construction, and Tara Wyse, 37, Archbold, paraprofessional.

Common Pleas Court

on the dockets

Samantha Balenbaugh, Delta, vs. Thomas Lytle, Wauseon. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Melissa Cogan, Wauseon, vs. Quadco Rehab Center, Inc., Stryker. Worker’s compensation.

Carl Baldwin, Delta, vs. Miller Bros. Const., Inc., Archbold. Worker’s compensation.

Michelle Tyson, vs. John Luce II, Swanton. Domestic violence (civil protection order).

Real Estate Transfers

Clinton Township —

19400 Mallard Run, Wauseon, Halen & Luann Goertzen, trustee, to April & Augustin Gonzales.

773 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, SNS Capital, LLC to DGOH, LLC.

614 W. Leggett, Wauseon, Chad & Robin Siler to Agustin Delgado.

2676 Co. Rd. 13, Wauseon, Lyndsey & Melissa Harris to Jack & Jessica Warncke Jr.

710 N. Harvest Lane, Wauseon, Lance Grieser to Tyler & Hannah Tripp.

1108 Arrowhead Trail, Wauseon, Carlton Lemons to Sheri Rychener.

German Township —

301 S. Defiance St., Archbold, Sandra Roth to Kristy Cartmell.

212 Degroff Ave., Archbold, Gregory & Kim Walker to Adam & Caylam Swisher.

120 Sylvanus St., Archbold, Timothy & Sherry Wagler to Richard & Andrea Thiel.

508 W. Barre Rd., Archbold, Brandon & Sarah Wagner to Angel & Victoria Oquendo Jr.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments