• Fulton County
Marriage licenses
John Shriver, 56, Swanton, warehouse, and Sherie Collins, 52, Ypsilanti, Mich., retired.
Matthew Kusz, 24, Bloomington, Ind., Rass, and Bre Anne Briskey, 26, Swanton, student.
Matthew Bunke, 44, Archbold, machinist, and Keri Maxcy, 42, Archbold, student service coordinator.
Lucas Rupp, 22, Archbold, insurance agent, and Constance Roell, 20, Liberty Center, student.
Jesse Barabas, 22, Liberty Center, laborer, and Alyssa Fehrenbach, 23, Liberty Center, cultivation.
Paul Lorenzen, 68, Swanton, retired, and Vicki Ball, 65, Swanton, retired.
Patrick Gerity, 54, Swanton, electrician, and Berdena Gruetter, 54, Swanton, Kroger click list.
Tyler Keefer, 28, Archbold, corporate fitness trainer, and Alicia Bowman, 28, Archbold, interior designer.
Anthony Baden, 41, Archbold, maintenance supervisor, and Maria Phillips, 43, Capac, Mich., homemaker.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Maranda Blaylock, Wauseon, plaintiff vs Wauseon II, LLC, Wauseon, defendant. Other civil.
Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Archbold, plaintiff vs Connie Eberly, Fayette, defendant. Other civil.
Kim Matthews, Fayette, plaintiff vs Michael Padisak, Perrysburg, defendant. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Jennifer Bricker, Delta, plaintiff vs Richard Bricker, Wauseon, defendant. Divorce.
Christine Padisak, Delta, plaintiff vs Michael Padisak, Perrysburg, defendant. Divorce.
Scott Skiver, Archbold, plaintiff vs Elizabeth Baker, Delta, defendant. Other civil.
American Express National Bank, Sandy, Utah, plaintiff vs Geoffrey Robinson, Wauseon, defendant. Other civil.
Brook Thatcher, Swanton, plaintiff vs Trevor Link, Holland, defendant. Domestic violence (civil protection order).
Real estate transfers
Clinton Township —
980 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, William & Connie Trumball to Michael & Christy Johnson.
1339 N. Park Lane, Wauseon, Janet Gibson to Anthony & Erica Godsey, trustees.
420 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, Joanne Hojnacki to City of Wauseon.
11265 Co. Rd. 16, Wauseon, Cathy Beaverson to Adrian Cook.
612 N. Fulton St., Wauseon, Terry & Amy Boyers to Janet Gibson.
534 Cherry St., Wauseon, Georgia Drewes & Jacob Schnitkey to James & Sandra Eitniear.
German Township —
25205 Co. Rd. J, Archbold, Adelina Grime to Bruce & Shonna Holland.
3838 Co. Rd. 19, Archbold, Rodney & Nancy Gruen to Nicholas Barnhouse.
24390 SH 2, Archbold, Stacy Lichtenwald to Amy & Roberto Jaramillo.
