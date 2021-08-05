Fulton County Courthouse

Marriage licenses

Tyler G. Keefer, 28, Archbold, corporate fitness trainer, and Alicia M. Bowman, 28, Archbold, interior designer.

Anthony B. Baden, 41, Archbold, maintenance supervisor, and Maria C. Phillips, 43, Capac, Mich., homemaker.

David Golembiewski, 26, Lambertville, Mich., mechanic, and Stephanie Miller, 27, Swanton, nurse.

Joshuah Kolasinski, 25, Lyons, firefighter, and Shelby Mack, 30, Lyons, dr. of physical therapy.

Dylan McCance, 25, Wauseon, service advisor, and Bernadette Randall, 22, Archbold, sterile processing technician.

Andru Montague, 29, Archbold, Chase Brass, and Sarah Bird, 35, Archbold, Sauder Mfg.

Common Pleas

On the dockets

Trinity Financial Services, LLC, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., vs. Thomas Fenton, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Michelle R. Tyson, Swanton, vs. John D. Luce II, Swanton, domestic violence (civil protection order).

Paige Elson, Wauseon, vs. Dustin Irvin, Napoleon, domestic violence (civil protection order).

Amy Metz-Simon, Fayette, vs. Kolton DeGroff, Wauseon, other civil.

Calbraith Fernandez, Wauseon, vs. Donald Fernandez, Wauseon, divorce sought.

Jeremy Snyder, Swanton, vs. Tania Snyder, Swanton, divorce sought.

Jacob Gamber, Wauseon, and Margarette Gamber, Stryker, dissolution sought.

Sara Henricks, Wauseon, and Bryan Henricks, Wauseon, dissolution sought.

Real estate transfers

Clinton Township —

14213 County Road J, Wauseon, Janet K. Ruple to Dallas L. Guilford.

799 Fairway Lane, Wauseon, Martha D. Schmitz Wealleans, trustee, to James D. and Denise Bauman and Karen Rowland.

616 E. Chestnut St., Cherry St., Wauseon, Jelibeli, LLC to Fulton Street Real Estate Investments.

357 W. Elm St., Wauseon, Brett & Dawn Kolb to Zachary Birky.

17205 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Wendy Tanner to Amy Jo Lynn Mock.

133 Lincoln St., Wauseon, Brenda Jones to Wendy Tanner.

280 Cole St., Wauseon, Lori Yant, trustee, to Steven & Lisa Volmer.

German Township —

25205 Road J, Archbold, Adelina G. Grime to Brent E. and Shonna D. Holland.

03838 County Road 19, Archbold, Rodney M. and Nancy Gruen to Nicholas C. Barnhouse.

420 Ditto St., Archbold, Jane Fielitz, trustee, to Aaron Short.

215 Wilson St., Archbold, Grieser Realty Partnership to Kevin & Lynne Eicher, trustees.

900 Walnut St., Archbold, Andrew Emch & Laura Lossing to Rebekah & Zachary Gracia.

116 Miller Ave., Archbold, Norman & Anna Behnfeldt to Angela Behnfeldt.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you

Load comments