Anthony Papa, 27, Toledo, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Chaz Ford, 42, Delta, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and cruelty to a companion animal, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Austin McDaniel, 20, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

