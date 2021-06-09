Fulton Common Pleas

Larry Frost, 47, Toledo, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for one year, fined $100 and ordered to complete the cognitive behavior therapy program. The charge was amended from having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, which alleged that he possessed a firearm after being prohibited from doing so due to a felony conviction.

Daniel Cousino, 26, Swanton, pleaded guilty to OVI, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

