Fulton Common Pleas
Jessica Burrell, 25, Detroit, was sentenced on a charge of theft, failure to comply with an order of a police officer and criminal damaging. She was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay restitution of $52 to the victim and serve 110 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served. Burrell knowingly deprived the owner of property, valued between $1,000 and $7,500, without consent of the owner. After the theft, she fled from police, knowingly potentially causing harm to another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.