Fulton Common Pleas

Jessica Burrell, 25, Detroit, was sentenced on a charge of theft, failure to comply with an order of a police officer and criminal damaging. She was sentenced to three years of community control and ordered to pay restitution of $52 to the victim and serve 110 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, with credit for time served. Burrell knowingly deprived the owner of property, valued between $1,000 and $7,500, without consent of the owner. After the theft, she fled from police, knowingly potentially causing harm to another.

