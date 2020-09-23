Fulton Common Pleas

Jorge Martinez, 31, Archbold, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Blake Richards, 23, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and trespassing in a habitation, fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 3 and his bond was continued.

