Stephen Hansen, 31, Swanton, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term with credit for 104 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending, and classified as a tier II sexual offender. He engaged in sexual contact with a child less than 13 years of age on May 21.

Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and his bond was continued.

