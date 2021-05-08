Fulton Common Pleas
Gabriel Lopez, 27, Archbold, appeared for sentencing on a charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, ordered to make $596.42 restitution, fined $150, and ordered to receive an assessment from Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and complete recommended treatment and aftercare. Lopez forged a check. Two counts of theft, including two fifth-degree felonies and one first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed along with an additional charge of forgery, a fifth-degree felony.
