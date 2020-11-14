Fulton Common Pleas

Timothy Palacios, 37, Grand Rapids, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fifth-degree felony, and was given an 11-month prison term. The charge alleged that on July 9 he attempted to trespass in an occupied residence on U.S. 20A near Archbold. The charge was amended from attempted burglary, a third-degree felony, while an additional count of attempted burglary, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

