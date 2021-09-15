Jeremy Neifer, 45, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Todd Plassman Jr., 34, Delta, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and he was given a personal-recognizance bond. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Eron Rogers, 23, Romulus, Mich., pleaded not guilty tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; carrying concealed weapons, a first-degree misdemeanor; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 9 and his bond was continued.

