Fulton Common Pleas
Ronnie Denudt, 60, Blissfield, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for one year with conditions, including that he make $35 restitution to the victim and serve seven months in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 121 days served while his case was pending. The charge was amended from burglary, a third-degree felony.
