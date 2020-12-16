Fulton Common Pleas
Joel Fortier, 41, Rossford, appeared for sentencing on a charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 16-month prison term with credit for 113 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge alleged that on March 9 he caused another person to believe he would cause physical harm or mental distress. An additional charge of menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Rekia Flower, 20, Chicago, appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. She was given a 12-month prison term to run concurrent with a 12-month prison term imposed in Wood County Common Pleas Court on three counts of counterfeiting, each a fourth-degree felony. She was convicted of passing counterfeit money on March 13.
Kyle Gaynor, 20, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 180-day jail sentence with credit for six days served while his case was pending. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony, which alleged that on July 19 he trespassed in an occupied structure on County Road E near Delta to commit a criminal offense.
