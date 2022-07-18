Isaac Corbin, 42, Indianapolis, Ind., appeared for sentencing on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, and was given a 13-month prison term with credit for 107 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Some $389 seized in the investigation was ordered forfeited. A charge of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; and an additional count of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Brandon Gibson, 23, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on charges of trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he enroll in the SEARCH program, follow aftercare recommendations and continue treatment with A Renewed Mind of Northwest Ohio. A charge of burglary, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.
James Betts, 20, Toledo, pleaded guilty to assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Trever Rosene, 25, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
