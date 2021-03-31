Fulton Common Pleas
Tyler Smith, 44, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 71 days served in jail while his case was pending. Smith failed to provide written notice of his change of residence with the county sheriff's office as a requirement of his sexual offender registration.
Kreg Markins, 32, Hamler, appeared for sentencing on a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a 10-month sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. An additional count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed along with a charge of possession of marijuana, a first-degree misdemeanor; a charge of trafficking in marijuana, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony.
Edwin Andrews, 64, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to selling a dangerous drug at retail (tizanidine hydrochloride), a fourth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs (hydrocodone), a fourth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Taylor Baumgartner, 27, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 18 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Richard Bricker, 58, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
Larry Frost, 47, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 14 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Matthew Perkins, 34, Delta, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
James Spells II, 25, Indianapolis, Ind., pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. The case was continued to the call of the court following a mental competency evaluation.
Leopold Suarez III, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for May 13 and bond was set at $50,000 cash with a 10% allowance provision.
