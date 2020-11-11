Fulton Common Pleas

Jared Bauman, 35, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Kyle Gaynor, 20, Delta, pleaded guilty to theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Christopher Maney, 50, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Penny Martin, 54, Swanton, pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Corey Pate, 30, Adrian, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Tiffany Flathers, 46, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies; and permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 18 and her bond was continued.

Samantha Hahn, 21, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 15 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.

Gabriel Rivera, 44, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment with a bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony. The case was continued for a pretrial hearing while his bond was continued.

