• Court Results
Fulton Common Pleas
Brett Casey, 32, Fayette, was sentenced to three years of community control on a charge of failure to register as an arson offender. He was ordered to serve 30 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker; be successfully discharged from treatment and aftercare with the veterans' administration; and not consume alcohol. On or about Nov. 8, 2016, Casey failed to register annually in person with the sheriff in the county in which he lived.
Seth Fletcher, 18, 1100 Barney Oldfield Drive, Wauseon, was sentenced to two years in prison for pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. He also was required to register as a tier II sex offender. According to the court, on Feb. 13, he did with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, record, photograph, film, develop, reproduce or publish material that shows a minor participating or engaging in a sexual activity.
Nathaniel Saldivar, 29, Wauseon, was sentenced to two years of community control and 18 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs. He also was ordered to be assessed by a drug/alcohol treatment facility and complete all recommended treatment and aftercare. On or about April 13, Saldivar possessed methamphetamine, according to reports.
Maria del Carmen Lopez, 34, Wauseon, was sentenced to two years of community control and three days in jail for theft. According to reports, on or about Feb. 13, 2015-Aug. 10, 2017, Lopez stole food assistance services for the Fulton County Department of Job and Family Services totaling more than $7,500 but less than $150,000.
