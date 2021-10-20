Trisha Corley, 34, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for one year, fined $250 and ordered to complete the cognitive behavioral therapy program. The charge had been amended from trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
An indictment of Jeremiah Johnson, 26, Delta, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. As part of the plea negotiations, he had pleaded no contest in Fulton County Eastern District Court to making a false statement a first-degree misdemeanor, was found guilty and fined $250.
Dakota Brooks, 28, Fayette, pleaded guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Donta McQuillin, 45, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.