Trisha Corley, 34, Napoleon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for one year, fined $250 and ordered to complete the cognitive behavioral therapy program. The charge had been amended from trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

An indictment of Jeremiah Johnson, 26, Delta, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, was dismissed. As part of the plea negotiations, he had pleaded no contest in Fulton County Eastern District Court to making a false statement a first-degree misdemeanor, was found guilty and fined $250.

Dakota Brooks, 28, Fayette, pleaded guilty to burglary, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Donta McQuillin, 45, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

