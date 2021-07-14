Fulton Common Pleas
Jamon McConnell, 22, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of obstructing justice, a felony. He was placed on community control for two years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 10 days served while his case was pending and fined $500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.