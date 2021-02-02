Fulton Common Pleas
Earl Hartman, 47, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years, fined $250 and ordered to complete the batterers’ treatment program and recommended aftercare. He also was placed on TAD monitoring for 90 days and given 10 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for time served while his case was pending. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on Aug. 22, having been convicted previously of domestic violence. A charge of disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
