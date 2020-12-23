Fulton Common Pleas
Corey Pate, 31, Adrian, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, ordered to complete the drug court and SEARCH programs, and given a three-year operator's license suspension. The charge alleged that on Aug. 25 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer, creating a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. A charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Danette Potter, 53, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on a charge of passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control with conditions, including that she pay in full her outstanding bill to Countryside Animal Clinic. She issued a $1,000 check in June 2019 knowing it would be dishonored.
Michael Osborne, 48, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 2 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
