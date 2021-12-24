Fulton Common Pleas
Rahshon Stallworth, 31, Delta, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, and was given an 18-month prison term. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a household member on July 31, having been convicted of domestic violence three previous times. Two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony, and a charge of unlawful restraint, a third-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed.
Jared Jasso, 39, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given 90 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), complete treatment recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and be placed on TAD monitoring for 90 days following his release from CCNO. Jasso had been found guilty during a jury trial of causing physical harm to a police officer on July 21.
Kaleb Lark, 30, Holgate, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony, and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $500, ordered to complete the batterer's treatment program and treatment recommended by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and serve 11 days in CCNO with credit for time served. The protection order charge was amended from a third-degree felony.
Jesse Whitehead, 31, Archbold, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony, and was granted treatment in lieu of conviction. The proceedings were stayed for three years to give him the opportunity to comply with a treatment program, including the SEARCH program.
Jose Alvarez, 33, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 7 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Jeremy Williams, 37, Morenci, Mich., pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a third-degree felony; and menacing by stalking, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Feb. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
