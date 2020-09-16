Fulton Common Pleas
Ryan Nofziger, 44, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with an order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
Rekia Flower, 20, Chicago, pleaded guilty to counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and her bond was continued. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.
