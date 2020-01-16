Fulton Common Pleas

Justin Humphrey-Gainor, 37, Delta, pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and criminal damaging. He was sentenced to two years of community control; pay prosecution costs and restitution of $595 to the Wauseon Police Department; be assessed by Maumee Valley Guidance Center and comply with recommendations and treatment; and not enter bars. He also served 167 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. The charges stem from causing physical harm to a police officer and damage to the property of another.

Load comments