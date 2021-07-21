Fulton Common Pleas

Jeremy Neifer, 45, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to three counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

David Schweinhagen, 55, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 27 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments