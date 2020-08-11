Fulton Common Pleas

Jennifer Howe, 46, Defiance, previously pleaded no contest and was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine). She was sentenced to two years of community control, must abide by a curfew, stay out of bars, complete the Henry County Drug Court Program and serve two days in jail, with credit for time served.

Indiola Howell, 31, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order of a police officer. She was sentenced to three years of community control, serve 11 months at CCNO with credit for 218 days served, and comply with treatment from a mental health provider.

