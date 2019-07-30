Fulton Common Pleas
Cathi Hill, 47, Toledo, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear, according to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman's office. She was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete a drug treatment program and receive a vivitrol injection at CCNO. Hill possessed fentanyl on May 26, 2018, and failed to appear for a hearing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 11.
Holly Lowe, 35, Morenci, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear. She possessed methamphetamine on Oct. 11, 2018, and failed to appear for a Fulton County Common Pleas Court hearing on Feb. 1.
Teyanna Tate, 25, Erie, Pa., pleaded guilty to forgery. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to forfeit property. She forged counterfeit checks on May 19.
