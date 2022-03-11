Aubree Hite, 32, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she serve 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (to run concurrent with a 180-day sentence on a separate charge in Fulton County Common Pleas Court) and continue engaging with Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio. Two counts of tampering with evidence, each a third-degree felony, were dismissed.
James Betts, 19, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for April 15 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
