Fulton Common Pleas
Samantha Hahn, 21, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for two years with conditions, including that she follow any treatment recommendations made by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and make $90 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. The charge was amended from aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.
