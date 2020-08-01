Fulton Common Pleas
Kaela Ickes, 30, Bryan, previously pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs and failure to appear on a personal recognizance bond. She was sentenced to two years of community control and held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, successfully completing drug treatment and aftercare. She also must complete the Fulton County drug court program.
