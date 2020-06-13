Fulton Common Pleas
Jared Baumgartner, 24, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he have no contact with the victim and complete the SEARCH and drug court programs and obtain a GED. He also was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for time served while his case was pending.
Simon Roth, 20, Archbold, pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to two years of community control and ordered to pay prosecution costs and fees, be held at CCNO until a bed is available for the SEARCH Program. He must successfully complete the SEARCH Program and any aftercare.
