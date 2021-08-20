Michael Walker, 28, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his personal-recognizance bond was reinstated. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.

Andrew Cornelius, 31, Adrian, Mich., pleaded not guilty to intimidation, a third-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

