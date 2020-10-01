Fulton Common Pleas
Alan Haas, 21, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 10 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Kyle Burditt, 27, Napoleon, previously pleaded guilty to disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was sentenced to three years of community control, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew, have no unsupervised contact with any minor, complete a sex offender treatment program, have no social media accounts and serve 30 days at CCNO with credit for one day served. He also was ordered to have no computer or cellphone.
Frederick Northrup II, 32, Delta, previously pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person. He was sentenced to four years of community control, stay out of bars, abide by a curfew, have no unsupervised contact with any minor, complete a treatment program and aftercare, have no social media accounts and serve 30 days at CCNO. He was ordered to register as a tier II sex offender.
Aaron McGee, 46, Toledo, previously pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons. He was sentenced to one year of community control, stay out of bars, obtain a valid driver's license and auto insurance, be assessed for drugs/alcohol, complete treatment, forfeit the firearm and serve 10 days at CCNO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.